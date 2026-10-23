Chaar Yaar Review: Prayrak Mehta, Purav Jha, Naman Jain & Saqib Ayub’s Earnest Performances Drowned By Fluffy Treatment |

Director: Vinay Waikul



Cast: Prayrak Mehta, Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub, Sai Tamhankar, Chunkey Pandey



Where: Amazon Prime Video



Rating: ***



Review



In early-2000s Mumbai, four middle-class friends discover that the road to a better future has illegal shortcuts. Jay Gala, Tony Gomes, Saahil Shaikh and Sameer Khilji turn ordinary aspirations into a career as ace car thieves in Chaar Yaar, an eight-episode crime thriller directed by Vinay Waikul. After repeatedly spelling out their ambitions, fears and criminal motivations, the series finds its saving grace in the boys’ underlying honesty and sincerity.





Narrated from Jay’s perspective, the series explores friendship, family obligations and the slippery slope from desperation to crime. The boys may be bahar se sharif, andar se... considerably less so. Their double lives lend the premise a mischievous appeal, while romance, heartbreak and action add variety.



However, the storytelling initially mistakes repetition for exposition. The first two episodes labour over explanations, telling us what could have been shown, then helpfully telling us again. The result is a slow investment in characters whose predicament should have hooked us sooner. Thankfully, the quartet’s perilous adventures gather momentum as the narrative progresses.



The underworld, populated by Sharad, Imtiaz and Babu, introduces rivalries alongside drug dealing and stolen-car rackets. Yet some tensions feel manufactured rather than organically dangerous. The series aspires to be a sunshine crime thriller where everything eventually works out, but its fluffy treatment occasionally blunts the sharper edges of its subject.





Actors’ Performance



Prayrak Mehta anchors the narrative as Jay, while Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub, and Purav Jha as Sameer, Tony, and Saahil bring earnestness to the quartet. Their camaraderie becomes more convincing as the story picks up pace, lending emotional credibility to friendships strained by their choices.



Sai Tamhankar brings authority to Assistant Inspector Sumati Bhalerao, the officer determined to uncover the mysterious car thieves. Manav Gohil and Rajesh Tailang add an undercurrent of personal and institutional friction, while Chunky Panday, Sikandar Kher and Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Sharad Nagre, Imtiaz Engineer and Babu Chauhan contribute menace to the criminal landscape. The performances are generally sincere, even when the writing leaves some characters short of depth.



Music and Aesthetics



The production values offer ample scope for period flavour and urban grit. The series favours accessible entertainment over sustained atmospheric tension, however, and its breezy treatment sometimes sits uneasily with the criminal undercurrents. The music and visual texture support the narrative without consistently elevating it.



FPJ Verdict



Overall, the series overcomes a sluggish opening with earnest performances and engaging twists, even if the underworld lacks bite.