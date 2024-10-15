CBFC Discontinues Akshay Kumar's Anti-Smoking Ad Featuring 'Nandu' In Theatres After Over 6 Years

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has discontinued Akshay Kumar's anti-smoking advertisement, featuring Nandu, which used to play before every film. It has been replaced with a fresh one. It may be noted that the Censor Board had made the ad mandatory only for Hindi films.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the new ad focuses on the benefits of quitting tobacco within just 20 minutes. This change was implemented in September 2024.

The new ad has been included in recent films such as Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, both of which feature smoking scenes.

Akshay and Nandu's ad

The ad features actor Ajay Pal, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, along with Akshay. Ajay was an extra on Akshay's 2018 film Padman. In the movie, he sells cotton to Akshay’s character. He was spotted there and was later called to shoot the anti-smoking ad, a report in Midday mentioned. Ajay was also a part of Akshay's 2023 film Selfie.

The advertisement featuring Akshay and Ajay first aired during the release of the superstar's 2018 film Gold. In the ad, Akshay advises a man named Nandu to quit smoking and instead use the money he saves to buy a sanitary pad for his wife. This PSA also served to promote Pad Man.

About anti-smoking ads

In 2012, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had mandated that films featuring smoking scenes must show anti-smoking ads before the movie begins and after interval.

The first ad featured Mukesh Harane, who passed away at a young age from cancer related to tobacco use. These ads were periodically updated, and in 2018, the CBFC required an ad featuring Akshay and Ajay to be included in films with smoking scenes.