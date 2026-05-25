Cape Fear OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Amy Adams's Miniseries Online

Cape Fear OTT Release Date |

Cape Fear is one of the most anticipated thriller series of 2026, and fans are eagerly waiting for its digital premiere. Starring Amy Adams in the lead role, the psychological thriller miniseries is created by Nick Antosca, based on the novel The Executioners by John D. MacDonald and its film adaptations in 1962 and 1991. Let's take a look at the series storyline, full cast, streaming details and more.

Cape Fear: When and where to watch?

Cape Fear is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ starting from June 4, 2026. The series is based on themes of relentless revenge, deep-seated guilt, morality and the legal system. Amy Adams will play a central role in the series, which revolves around a dangerous criminal whose release from prison disrupts the lives of a seemingly normal family. The show also explores themes of fear, revenge, obsession and psychological trauma, making it a gripping watch for thriller enthusiasts.

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Cape Fear plot

The upcoming series is based on the classic Cape Fear story, which was previously adapted into acclaimed films in 1962 and 1991. The miniseries centres around a thriving married duo, both of whom are attorneys. Their tranquil existence transforms into a horrifying nightmare when a violent offender they incarcerated is set free and seeks them out for a perilous game of vengeance.

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Cast and characters

The series is being produced by acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese along with director Steven Spielberg, adding major excitement around the project. Apart from Amy Adams, the show also features Javier Bardem as Max Cady, Patrick Wilson as Tom Bowden, CCH Pounder as Noa Toussaint, Jullian Dulce Vida as Byron French, Anna Baryshnikov, Jamie Hector, Margarita Levieva, Lily Collias as Natalie Bowden and Samantha Clifford, among others.