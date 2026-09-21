'Can't Believe This Is Real': Paris Hilton Says She Is 'Heartbroken' After Cindy Crawford's Son, Presley Gerber's Death

Paris Hilton Pens Heartbreaking Note After Presley Gerber's Death | Photo Via Instagram

American socialite, singer and actress Paris Hilton has penned a heartbreaking note following the death of Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford. Gerber died on September 20 at a rehabilitation facility, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. His cause of death remains undetermined, with an autopsy pending.

Paris Hilton Pays Emotional Tribute To Presley Gerber

Hilton, who shared a close bond with Cindy and her late son, took to social media to express her shock and grief over his sudden death. Sharing a photo with Gerber, she described him as a "beautiful soul" and remembered him for his kindness, sensitivity and genuine nature.

"I’m completely heartbroken. I still can’t believe this is real," she wrote.

Check it out:

Recalls Memories Of Time Together

She recalled the memories they shared, including their conversations, laughter and time spent together, adding that she would miss him “more than words can say.”

Hilton also reflected on Gerber’s gentle personality and the impact he had on those around him. She wrote that she hoped he knew “how deeply loved” he was and how many people cared about him.

Offers Condolences To Gerber's Family

Concluding her emotional tribute, Hilton extended her condolences to Gerber’s family during what she described as an “unimaginable time.”

“My heart is with your entire family during this unimaginable time,” she wrote. “Rest in peace, my friend. Love you forever. You will be so deeply missed.”

Gerber was born in Beverly Hills, California, in 1999 and began his modelling career as a teenager after signing with IMG Models at 15.

Presley Gerber is survived by his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and his sister, Kaia Gerber. His cause of death has not yet been determined pending the autopsy

