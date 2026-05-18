Mouni Roy Stuns At Cannes 2026 In Bold Chic Look After Separation From Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy Stuns at Cannes 2026 In Bold Chic Look Amid Divorce With Suraj Nambiar |

After making headlines for divorce, actress Mouni Roy stunned everyone with a striking appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. She shared the first glimpse of her outfit from the French Riviera, stepping out in a bold yet effortlessly chic ensemble that instantly grabbed attention.

Sharing a series of striking pictures, Mouni Roy captioned them, “Cannes & Chaos ! Bonjour.” The actress turned heads in a black dress featuring a collared neckline, layered with a long checkered coat, sheer stockings, and black boots. Posing on a balcony with a river backdrop, she exuded effortless glam, completing the look with nude makeup and sharply defined eyes. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, adding to the polished finish of her appearance.

Mouni also posted a video from the same balcony, offering fans a glimpse of the scenic French Riviera.

Mouni has recently been in headlines after she and Suraj Nambiar officially addressed their separation on May 14, 2026, bringing an end to their marriage through a joint statement. In their note, the couple said, “We have decided to part ways,” adding that the decision was mutual and reached after thoughtful discussions and reflection. They also requested privacy during this time and urged fans and media to refrain from spreading “false narratives,” emphasizing that the separation is amicable as they move forward individually.

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Suraj Nambiar has addressed the ongoing speculation around his separation from Mouni Roy with a strongly worded social media statement, dismissing rumours and calling recent reports “absolutely malicious.” Taking to Instagram, he clarified, “There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved,” firmly rejecting claims linking him to any external involvement. He further stressed that the separation was mutual and respectful, adding, “Mouni and I chose to part ways together… that is the truth,” while urging people not to drag “innocent friends” into baseless narratives amid the controversy.