Cannes 2026: Club Kid Actor Jordan Firstman Kisses Co-Star Diego Calva After Receiving Standing Ovation At Film Festival; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Jordan Firstman Kisses Co-Star Diego Calva | X (Twitter)

Currently, the Cannes Film Festival 2026 is going on, and many international films are being premiered there. One of the films was Club Kid, which had its premiere at the festival on May 15. A video from the screening has gone viral on social media, in which we can see that the film is receiving a standing ovation. Jordan Firstman, who plays the lead role in Club Kid and who has also directed the film, is elated and is hugging everyone from the film's team.

But what grabbed everyone's attention was that Jordan kissed his co-star Diego Calva. The two shared a passionate liplock, and the video of the same was shared by Variety. Watch the video below...

Club Kid was premiered at the Un Certain Regard section of the festival and it was nominated for the Caméra d'Or and the Queer Palm.

Netizens React To Jordan Firstman-Diego Calva Kiss

Reacting to the viral video, a netizen tweeted, "Is Diego even gay or is Jordan doing anything for attention? (sic)." Another X user wrote, "A six-minute Cannes ovation AND a celebratory kiss?? Oh, ClubKid just entered its indie cult classic era instantly (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Aww...Diego looks so happy! That smile is pure Sunshine, he most be feeling like he is floating with all the applause and everything! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

While Jordan is openly gay, after the kissing video went viral, now netizens are surely wondering if Diego is also gay, as the Mexican actor has not yet openly spoken up about it.

Indian Celebrities At Cannes 2026

Many Indian celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, Roopi Gill, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others have attended the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Their red carpet appearances have become the talk of the town.