Cannes 2026: A Look At Indian Films That Won Big At The Iconic Film Festival |

From Neecha Nagar to All We Imagine As Light, several Indian films have earned major recognition at the Cannes Film Festival over the years, marking important milestones for Indian cinema on the global stage. The 79th Cannes Film Festival began on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, and this year also features a lineup of Indian films expected to be screened, including September 21, Chardikala, Gudgudi, Shadow of the Moonless Night, Amma Ariyan, Spirit Of The Wildflower, Balan: The Boy, Laalo– Krishna Sada Sahaayate, and Lakadbaggha 2: The Money Business. While audiences await their global reception, here’s a look back at the Indian films that have won honours at Cannes.

Indian Films That Won Awards At Cannes:

Neecha Nagar

Chetan Anand's film Neecha Nagar was the first Indian film to have won Palm d'Or, one of the highest ranked award at Cannes, in 1946. The film was a social-realist drama that highlighted the difference of rich and poor in Indian society.

Do Bigha Zameen

Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zameen was awarded with Prix International award in 1954. It was second film after Neecha Nagar to have been awarded at Cannes.

Pather Panchali

Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali was the second Indian film to win a major award at Cannes. The movie won Palme d'Or for "Best Human Document" award in 1956.

Salaam Bombay!

Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! won the Caméra d’Or (Best First Film) at the Cannes Film Festival in 1988. The film gained global acclaim for its raw portrayal of street children in Mumbai and earned an Academy Award nomination.

Agantuk

Satyajit Ray’s Agantuk won the FIPRESCI Prize (International Critics’ Award) at Cannes Film Festival in 1991. The film, Ray’s final work, explores themes of identity, civilisation, and human belonging.

The Lunchbox

Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox won the Rail d’Or (Audience Award) at Critics’ Week at Cannes in 2013. The film became an international success for its unique romance built around Mumbai’s dabbawala system.

Masaan

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan won the Un Certain Regard Special Jury Prize and FIPRESCI Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015. The film was praised for its emotional storytelling about grief, caste, and life in small-town India.

All We Imagine As Light

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival in 2024, marking a major milestone for contemporary Indian cinema on the global stage. The movie received an 8-minute standing ovation at Cannes.