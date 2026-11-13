Campus Diaries Season 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Harsh Beniwal's Rom-Com Series Online? |

Campus Diaries is a drama series which is directed by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav. The first season was released on January 7 and received a good response from audiences. It is produced by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav. The series features Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Srishti Ganguli, Salonie Patel and Abhinav Sharma in key roles. The show is produced under the banner of Yellow Montage. Campus Diaries Season 2 is now streaming on MX Player.

Campus Diaries plot summary

Campus Diaries is set against the backdrop of the fictional Excel University. The series follows the lives, friendships, and struggles of a close-knit group of six students. Unlike typical college dramas that focus purely on romance and light-hearted fun, the show dives into real and often heavier adolescent issues.

Harsh Beniwal on returning as Sudheer

Sharing his experience of returning as Sudheer, Harsh Beniwal said, “Returning to a character and universe that audiences deeply resonate with is super exciting. Sudheer has a lot more going on in Campus Diaries Season 2, especially as he navigates his responsibilities, friendships, and feelings for Priyanka. There are moments of humour, vulnerability, and plenty of chaos, which made exploring his journey particularly interesting. The entire experience of reuniting with the cast felt like going back to college, and I hope audiences have as much fun watching the show as we had making it.”

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Ritvik Sahore discusses Abhilash's journey

Ritvik Sahore, who essays the role of Abhilash, added, “Abhilash's journey this season explores the more complicated side of relationships and the consequences of the choices we make. What I found interesting about playing him was exploring his flaws and vulnerabilities, and how he deals with the impact of his actions on the people around him. The new season has several unexpected turns, and I enjoyed reuniting with the cast to revisit this world. Audiences may not always agree with the characters’ decisions, but I hope they connect with their journeys. I can’t wait for them to witness the madness of Campus Diaries Season 2 and experience everything this new season has in store.”

Srishti Ganguli on Sanya's emotional growth

Srishti Ganguli, who plays Sanya, shared, “Sanya has always been someone curious about life and eager to explore everything that comes her way. This season, however, she finds herself navigating newer emotions and relationships that challenge her in unexpected ways. What I enjoyed most about playing her was exploring the different shades of her personality and how her experiences influence the choices she makes. The season beautifully balances the fun, spontaneity, and chaos of college life with moments of vulnerability and emotional growth. I'm looking forward to audiences reconnecting with Sanya and the rest of the gang as they embark on this new chapter.”