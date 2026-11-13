OTT Releases This Week- From Avengers Endgame: Encore, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 To Daayra, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | November 13, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
Avengers Endgame: Encore is the 2026 re-release of Avengers: Endgame. It is a 2019 American superhero film produced by Marvel Studios. The film is streaming on JioHotstar.
Daayra is a crime thriller film which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is about two police officers who clash over the law after four murder suspects are shot dead in police custody, and it is loosely inspired by the real-life 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case. The film is streaming on Netflix.
Ranabaali is a period action drama that narrates the story of a warrior who fights against severe colonial oppression to save his people during one of the most violent periods in Indian history. It is streaming on Netflix.
Jailer 2 is an action drama film which is a sequel to the original film. In the film, Rajinikanth reprises his iconic role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Parivarik ManuRanjan is a romantic-comedy film that follows an eligible bachelor living in a large ancestral home, whose life takes a dramatic turn when a charming property manager arrives at his doorstep. It is streaming on Sony LIV.
12 12 12 is a heist series that revolves around a big heist that takes 12 months to plan and 12 hours to execute, but the challenge is that if the thief is not caught within 12 days, they won't be caught at all. It is streaming on Apple TV+.
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