Calm Down Singer Rema Charges ₹25 Crore To Perform 1 Track At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Calm Down singer Rema is all set to perform at the much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Nigerian singer landed in Mumbai and fans are excited about his performance at the star-studded wedding. As per latest news, the singer has charged over Rs 25 crore to perform just one track.

He is set to perform his viral track for $3 million, which is over Rs 25 crore, according to Hindustan Times. The singer has updated his followers about his arrival in India by posting a story on social media. In the story, he can be seen getting into a private chartered plane. Donning all-black outfit, the singer masked his face with black cloth, and Azaman track is played in the backdrop.

Another name that is been expected to perform at the wedding is Despacito fame Louis Fonsi. Earlier, pop singer Justin Bieber and Punjabi singers Badshah and Karan Aujla performed at the sangeet night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Reportedly, Justin charged Rs 84 crore for his performance, and, on the other hand, Badshah charged Rs 4 crore.

Before this, Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding ceremonies witnessed the performances of Rihanna, Back Street Boys, and Katy Perry.

All About The Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12 at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC), Mumbai. In 2022, the couple had their roka ceremony, and engagement in the following year.

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, also John Cena, Mike Tyson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, among several other are all set to grace the wedding.