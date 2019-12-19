CAA Protests: Dia Mirza asks if religion decides she's Indian, Twitter counters with 'don't you have a passport?'

Earlier, Dia Mirza expressed on Twitter that she stands in solidarity with the students of India. Sharing a post she wrote, "To strive towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activities so that the nation constantly RISES TO HIGHER LEVELS OF ENDEAVOUR AND ACHIEVEMENT.’ - Article 51 A (j) #ConstitutionofIndia #UnityIsOurReligion #FundamentalDuty." The post read, "The student protests across the country is a tipping point in our democracy. Seeing videos of peacefully protesting students being dragged and beaten up is a visual that will be hard to forget. In fact, one that we should not forget. These young students are doing what we should have done for them. India is for one and all. I stand with all the students who have been forcefully stopped from upholding the very principles that we hold dear. It's ironic that the young can see what those we entrusted our freedom with, can't. This is not the time to sit back. Let's stand united to save the idea of India."

Tensions flared across the country after police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence during protests during which several students and police officials sustained injuries.

Several educational institutions across the country have come out in support of the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia after the incident against Police action.

The Delhi Police on Monday said that it used minimum force and showed maximum restraint despite provocation by protesters during violence at Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

