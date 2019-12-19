CAA Protests: Dia Mirza asks if religion decides she's Indian, Twitter counters with 'don't you have a passport?'

Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University all through, even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension all over the country.
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who has been active in expressing her views for a while now, posted another Tweet that baffled netizens. She wrote, “My mother is a Hindu, my biological father was a Christian, my adopted father - a Muslim. In all official documents, my religion status stays blank. Does religion determine I am an Indian? It never did and I hope it never does. #OneIndia #India”
Twitter called her out for not being well informed about the CAA protests and the bill in general. Some even said she seems to support the Uniform Civil Code. One user wrote, “This is how paid celebrities are spreading “secular lie” on SM. Have you not filed the religious column while applying for the ‘passport’, ‘Aadhaar Card’ or other Govt. ID proofs? Don’t become so smart. You don’t have any information about Bill. Please read the Act carefully."
Another commented, "Dia unless you are a non Indian citizen from Pak, Afg or Bangladesh seeking refuge for religious persecution, your religion doesn't matter for CAA And as far as NRC is concerned, again the exercise is agnostic to your religion That's a silly statement even by your low standards"
Earlier, Dia Mirza expressed on Twitter that she stands in solidarity with the students of India. Sharing a post she wrote, "To strive towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activities so that the nation constantly RISES TO HIGHER LEVELS OF ENDEAVOUR AND ACHIEVEMENT.’ - Article 51 A (j) #ConstitutionofIndia #UnityIsOurReligion #FundamentalDuty." The post read, "The student protests across the country is a tipping point in our democracy. Seeing videos of peacefully protesting students being dragged and beaten up is a visual that will be hard to forget. In fact, one that we should not forget. These young students are doing what we should have done for them. India is for one and all. I stand with all the students who have been forcefully stopped from upholding the very principles that we hold dear. It's ironic that the young can see what those we entrusted our freedom with, can't. This is not the time to sit back. Let's stand united to save the idea of India."
Tensions flared across the country after police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence during protests during which several students and police officials sustained injuries.
Several educational institutions across the country have come out in support of the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia after the incident against Police action.
The Delhi Police on Monday said that it used minimum force and showed maximum restraint despite provocation by protesters during violence at Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.
With inputs from Agencies
