BTS to live-stream 'Bang Bang Con The Live' concert on June 14

South Korean pop sensation BTS has announced that it will perform a live-streamed concert in June.

The seven-member band, which was forced to postpone its "Map of the Soul" concert in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reconnect with its legions of fans worldwide through the live streamed concert.

The band said that its "Bang Bang Con The Live" concert will be held on June 14, at 6pm Korean time, reported Variety.

The band said that the paid-for concert will run for approximately 90 minutes and be followed with other content.