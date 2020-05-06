YouTube virtual graduation ceremony to feature BTS, Obamas, Lady Gaga and among others

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several students across the world, who were to graduate in 2020, are missing out on exams and their much awaited graduation ceremonies. An experience that is cherished by friends and family was cancelled due to the ongoing crisis for many looking forward to donning their hats and robes.
In order to make up for the loss, YouTube is coming out with its virtual graduation ceremony. However, this isn’t going to be an ordinary one.
According to a tweet shared by YouTube, the commencement addresses will be delivered by former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Besides the duo, other commencement speakers include Korean boy band BTS, Lady Gaga, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. The ceremony will take place on June 6 at 12 pm PST.
The event will also include special appearances by Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, Zendaya, and YouTube creators Jackie Aina, AsapSCIENCE, Dude Perfect, Mr. Kate, and The Try Guys.
"#DearClassof2020, we know how hard you’ve worked to make it to graduation so we want to celebrate you. Join us and a few friends in a Graduate #WithMe livestream event. From commencement speeches to musical performances, this one’s for you! June 6”, YouTube wrote in a tweet.
Students can view the full schedule on Learn@Home site from May 17. Graduates can also set a reminder for the ceremony and sign their name on the Dear Class of 2020 Shout Out Board.
Besides YouTube, Facebook will also live-stream a graduation event on May 15. It will feature a commencement address by Oprah Winfrey and celebs including Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Awkwafina and Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles.