YouTube virtual graduation ceremony to feature BTS, Obamas, Lady Gaga and among others

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several students across the world, who were to graduate in 2020, are missing out on exams and their much awaited graduation ceremonies. An experience that is cherished by friends and family was cancelled due to the ongoing crisis for many looking forward to donning their hats and robes.

In order to make up for the loss, YouTube is coming out with its virtual graduation ceremony. However, this isn’t going to be an ordinary one.

According to a tweet shared by YouTube, the commencement addresses will be delivered by former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Besides the duo, other commencement speakers include Korean boy band BTS, Lady Gaga, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. The ceremony will take place on June 6 at 12 pm PST.