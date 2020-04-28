BTS postpone 'Map of The Soul' tour due to coronavirus crisis

Bangtan Boys, or popularly known as BTS, have confirmed the postponement of their entire 2020 'Map of The Soul' tour due to the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 2,10,000 lives worldwide.

A statement from Live Nation said: “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing government advisories on mass gatherings, BTS Map Of The Soul Tour – Europe has been postponed. Our highest priority remains the safety of our artists and fans as well as the global community.”

“We ask for your generous understanding that this decision has been made in consideration of the safety and health of everyone involved. We look forward to seeing you all in future.”

BTS was scheduled to play at Twickenham Stadium in London on July 3 and July 4. More shows were set for Berlin and Barcelona which now will be postponed due to the virus.

