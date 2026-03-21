BTS Comeback LIVE Now: Jimin & Jungkook Melt Fans' Hearts With 'Aren't You Cold' Moment- VIDEOS

BTS Comeback LIVE Now |

After nearly four years, BTS is making their historic return to the stage on Saturday, March 21, 2026. "Seoul, we’re back," rapper RM exclaimed as BTS kicked off their comeback performance. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are performing together for the first time in four years, and the show is airing LIVE.

How to Watch BTS LIVE

BTS launched their comeback with the first track from their newly released album Arirang, titled Body to Body. Fans can watch the performance live on Netflix, which will stream to more than 190 countries worldwide. The group is also set to debut new performances, including the song SWIM, in public for the very first time.

As the performance began, V said, "I still can't believe we're back." Jimin chimed in, asking, "Isn't it cold? Are you okay?" Jungkook, showing his care for fans, added, "Everyone, don't catch a cold. Actually, there was pressure to make a comeback, but I'm just happy to see you." Their heartfelt words sent fans into a frenzy, capturing the emotional excitement of BTS’s long-awaited return.