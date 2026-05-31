Brown OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Karishma Kapoor's Bengali Series Online?

Brown OTT Release Date |

Karisma Kapoor is set to make a powerful return to the digital space with Brown, an upcoming crime thriller series that has already generated considerable buzz among viewers. Based on Abheek Barua's bestselling novel City of Death, the series promises a gripping mix of mystery, crime, and psychological drama. Set in Kolkata, Brown combines crime, psychology, and family drama, making it one of the most anticipated web series releases of the year.

Brown OTT streaming details

Brown is a crime thriller series which is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from June 5, 2026. The series features an ensemble cast including Karisma Kapoor, Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Jisshu Sengupta, Ajinkya Deo, Helen, KK Raina, Meghna Malik, and Shaan in key roles. It centres on the investigation of a high-profile teenage murder and explores themes of trauma, addiction, corruption, and the mental exhaustion of living around violence.

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About the series

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Abhinay Deo, known for projects such as Delhi Belly and 24, Brown marks Karisma Kapoor's debut in a leading role in a crime thriller web series. The show has been adapted from a popular literary work and is expected to offer a dark and intense narrative.

Set against a gritty urban backdrop, the series explores themes of justice, trauma, corruption, and redemption. The suspenseful storyline and unexpected twists are expected to keep viewers engaged throughout the season.

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Plot

The story follows Rita Brown, a troubled yet determined detective battling personal demons while investigating a string of murders. As she delves deeper into the case, she uncovers shocking secrets, hidden motives, and a complex network of crimes. The investigation becomes increasingly challenging as Rita struggles to balance her professional responsibilities with her own emotional turmoil.