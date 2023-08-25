Bro, Baby, Kurukkan, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.
A still from the film
When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix
Director: Samuthirakani
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash, Brahmanandam, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Raja Chembolu
Story: A down on luck man gets a second chance to turn his life around when he meets God
A still from the film
When and Where: Streaming now on Aha Telugu
Director: Sai Rajesh Neelam
Cast: Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Viraj Ashwin
Story: An unusual love triangle that revolves around friendship, jealousy and actualisation
A still from the film
When and Where: Streaming now on Manorama MAX
Director: Jayalal Divakaran
Cast: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikant Murali
Story: An unlucky policeman tries to frame an innocent civilian, but the plan eventually backfires
A still from the film
When and Where: Streaming now on Zee 5
Director: Nithin Krishnamurthy
Cast: Manjunath, Prajwal BP, Aniruddha
Story: A unique Kannada comedy centred around one night in a boy's hostel
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)