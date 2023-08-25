Bro, Baby, Kurukkan, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare: Trending And Upcoming South-Indian Films & Shows That You Can Now Enjoy On OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from the film

BRO

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Samuthirakani

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash, Brahmanandam, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Raja Chembolu

Story: A down on luck man gets a second chance to turn his life around when he meets God

A still from the film

BABY

When and Where: Streaming now on Aha Telugu

Director: Sai Rajesh Neelam

Cast: Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Viraj Ashwin

Story: An unusual love triangle that revolves around friendship, jealousy and actualisation

A still from the film

KURUKKAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Manorama MAX

Director: Jayalal Divakaran

Cast: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikant Murali

Story: An unlucky policeman tries to frame an innocent civilian, but the plan eventually backfires

A still from the film

HOSTEL HUDUGARU BEKAGIDDARE

When and Where: Streaming now on Zee 5

Director: Nithin Krishnamurthy

Cast: Manjunath, Prajwal BP, Aniruddha

Story: A unique Kannada comedy centred around one night in a boy's hostel

