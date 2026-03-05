Britney Spears Arrest: Why Was Pop Singer Taken Into Custody In California? Court Date Set For May 4

Britney Spears | X

Famed pop singer Britney Spears was arrested in California, US, on Wednesday night. According to TMZ, she was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County at around 9:30 p.m. PT (10 a.m. IST). The 44-year-old singer was booked and later released in the early hours of Thursday. Spears is now scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2026, in connection with the case.

During the arrest, Britney was reportedly handcuffed and officially booked into custody, with her occupation listed as “celebrity” on the paperwork. Authorities confirmed that she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI). No further official statements have yet been issued by law enforcement regarding the details of the incident.

“Britney Spears”



Porque fue arrestada anoche por conducir bajo la influencia del alcohol. pic.twitter.com/52z7Bq8e4F — ¿por qué es tendencia? (@estendenciaensv) March 5, 2026

The temporary removal of Britney Spears’ social media account came after she shared a series of posts responding to claims made in a memoir by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, father of her two sons. The book alleged that Spears had used cocaine while breastfeeding and was unfaithful, claims she strongly rejected. Using Instagram and X as her primary platforms, Spears expressed frustration over what she described as persistent gaslighting and highlighted her struggle to maintain a meaningful relationship with her children amid ongoing tension with Federline.

Did Britney Spears Legal Issue Before?

Britney Spears has faced legal issues before, but this is one of the few times she has actually been arrested. Back in 2007, she was involved in a minor hit-and-run case where her car hit a parked vehicle. The matter was resolved after she paid for the damages. This recent DUI arrest in 2026 is a new and more serious legal situation for the pop star.

Britney Spears é detida na Califórnia por dirigir sob efeito de álcool, diz site https://t.co/imTLpjj0Rv pic.twitter.com/GrIsT8Tbgp — Jornal Extra (@jornalextra) March 5, 2026

Britney Spears is an American pop singer, dancer, and entertainer who rose to fame in the late 1990s. She is widely known as the “Princess of Pop” and became a global icon with hits like “…Baby One More Time,” “Oops!… I Did It Again,” and “Toxic.” Over her career, she has sold millions of albums worldwide and influenced pop culture with her music, performances, and style.