Bringing Back Rekha, Pran And Arundhati Roy: Decoding The Phenomenon Of Archive Led Film Restoration And 4K Re-Releases

There is a shift taking place quietly but fundamentally which is reshaping Indian cinema- the surge of 4K re-releases and archive-led film restoration. |

There is a shift taking place quietly but fundamentally which is reshaping Indian cinema- the surge of 4K re-releases and archive-led film restoration.

Thousands of Indian films face irreversible decay due to ageing negatives, colour fading, and sound loss. Audience expectations have shifted, restored classics are now expected to visually and sonically compete with new releases. Regional cinema is travelling further globally with restored masters that meet international exhibition standards. Re-releases, event screenings, and OTT licensing are creating a new economic engine for legacy content. Restorations are triggering renewed critical, academic, and cultural conversations around Indian cinema.

Some of the main figures at the centre of this movement are Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, founder of the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) and Abhishek Prasad, Director & CTO, Prasad. FHF established in 2014, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving and restoring India’s film heritage. Prasad, on the other hand, is one of India’s most experienced post-production and film preservation houses.

Pran |

As classics return to screens in 4K, this is no longer just a technical upgrade story, it’s a cultural and economic moment.

One of the most recent films which falls in this category was Pradip Krishen and Arundhati Roy’s film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989), restored In 4K By FHF. Which released across India. The world premiere of the re-release took place at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation, and then it released in India on March 13, 2026, in 14 cities and 19 cinemas.

Arundhati Roy |

Expressing her joy, Arundhati Roy had stated, “If not for the Film Heritage Foundation and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur’s several years’ long dogged perseverance and stubborn love for the film, and if not for Pradip’s carefully archived material, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones would not have had the opportunity to take a bow in the real world before retiring to a resting place in some dim archive.”

Dungarpur had also commented on how “this was not just a restoration, but a resurrection of a film that had disappeared.”

Kidar Sharma |

But what is the importance of archive led film restoration?

“Archive led restoration prioritizes authenticity. In India, where a significant portion of our films exists on ageing and fragile film stock, archives become the most critical starting point. By referring to original camera negatives, interpositives, release prints, censor certificates, and related catalogue, archivists take the right decision on which elements to be selected for scanning or a mix of elements and thus reconstruct the most accurate version of a film. This prevents the introduction of unintended alterations such as incorrect colour grading, inappropriate aspect ratios, or loss of original grain structure,” Abhishek told us, explaining the technical aspect of things.

Another important factor for archive led restoration is preservation of film heritage. Abhishek explains how many films, especially those on nitrate or acetate stock, are subject to decay, including shrinkage, fading, vinegar syndrome, and emulsion damage. “Archive led restoration prioritises and ensures that intervention decisions are informed by conservation principles: minimal handling, reversibility where possible, and respect for the physical integrity of source elements. Films often exist in multiple versions such as censored, regional, or re-edited cuts. Without archival guidance, restorations risk combining or altering these versions incorrectly,” he explained.

Saeed Akhtar mirza |

2 Boxes

1. Some films restored in 4k by Prasad

● Pyaasa

● Manthan

● Aparajito

● Umrao Jaan

● Padayappa

● Jana Aranya

2. Archival projects by FHF

A.R. Kardar Archival Project

Saeed Akhtar Mirza Archival Project

Pran Krishan Sikand Archival Project