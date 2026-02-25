Bridgerton Season 5: Is Eloise The Next Lead Of Netflix Show? Fans Spot Clues Before Filming Begins

Is Eloise the lead of Bridgerton Season 5 |

Bridgerton Season 5 has already been officially renewed, even before the release of Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix. In fact, Netflix confirmed both Seasons 5 and 6 back in 2025, well ahead of Season 4’s premiere. Now that the release of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is around the corner, viewers wonder who will be the lead in the upcoming season. Has the lead of Bridgerton Season 5 been spilled by Pop Market? Let us take a look at it below:

Who Will Be The Lead In Bridgerton Season 5?

Pop Market’s latest post has sparked speculation about who could lead Bridgerton Season 5. After the brand shared a post featuring Eloise Bridgerton, a Reddit user uploaded the image and asked, "Did Pop-Market just confirm that Eloise is S5?" Reacting to it, one fan wrote, "I've been patiently waiting for her moment lol," while another added, "Really looking forward to her season, so I hope this is a clue!" Since only Eloise and Hyacinth are left unmarried in the show, it is expected that they will take the lead roles in the upcoming seasons.

Bridgerton Season 5 |

Bridgerton Season 5 Production To Start Soon

A video from the recent press conference of Bridgerton Season 4 has surfaced online. In the clip, the cast and crew confirmed that production for Season 5 is set to begin soon. Filming is expected to go on floors in March 2026 and is reportedly scheduled to continue for around eight months. Given this timeline, viewers can likely expect the new season to premiere sometime in 2027.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release Time

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will be released on February 26, 2026. Part 2 will consist of four episodes, making a total of eight episodes in Season 4. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will stream exclusively on Netflix at 12 am PT and 1:30 pm IST. All the previous seasons of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix (with a subscription plan).