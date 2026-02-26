 Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release Time In India: Here's What To Expect As Benedict & Sophie's Romance Unfolds In Netflix Show
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 premieres on February 26, 2026, with four new episodes continuing Benedict and Sophie’s dramatic love story. From global streaming timings to major plot twists and shocking speculations, here’s everything fans need to know.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Netflix Release Time |

Dear gentle readers, today marks the release of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2. There has already been widespread speculation about what the upcoming episodes will bring. While some rumors hint at the possible death of a character, others claim that Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek are headed toward a happy ending. But when exactly will the new episodes of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 be released in India? Let’s take a look at the timings below.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release Date

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will be released on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release Time

KCET 2026 Registrations To End Tomorrow; Fee Payment Window Till March 3 
BMC Tables ₹80,952 Crore Budget For 2026-27, Mega Infra Push With ₹48,164 Crore Capex & Coastal Road
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: First Picture Of Bride & Groom Posing With Mahesh Babu & Allu Arjun Leaked? Here's The Truth
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will be released at 12 am PT and 3 am ET in the USA and Canada. In the UK, viewers can stream the newly released episodes at 8 am GMT. In India, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will be available to stream at 1:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, viewers in Singapore can watch the new episodes at 4 pm SGT, in Australia at 7 pm AEST, and in New Zealand at 9 pm NZDT.

Global Streaming Times Of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

USA– 12 am PT / 3 am ET

UK– 8 am GMT

Canada– 12 am PT / 3 am ET

India– 1:30 pm IST

Singapore– 4 pm SGT

Australia– 7 pm AEST

New Zealand– 9 pm NZDT

How Many Episodes Will Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Have?

Bridgerton Season 4 has a total of eight episodes. With the season being split into two halves, the first four episodes were released on January 29, 2026. Therefore, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will include four episodes (Episodes 5 to 8), releasing on February 26, 2026.

What Will Happen In Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2?

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will continue to explore the romance between Benedict and Sophie. As per the book, Benedict asks Sophie to become his mistress in the upcoming episodes. Heartbroken by the proposal, Sophie asks Benedict to leave and return to his bachelor’s pad. However, based on the storyline in An Offer from a Gentleman by Julia Quinn, it is speculated that the two will overcome all obstacles. Benedict’s mother, Violet, may play a key role as their cupid. There is also speculation about the possible death of a key character. In the book, Benedict and Sophie ultimately get a happy ending. Let’s wait for the episodes to release to see what drama unfolds.

