'Breaking His Character': Orry Ditches His Iconic Pose In New Photo With Elvish Yadav; Internet Can't Stop Talking

Orry Ditches His Iconic Pose In New Photo With Elvish Yadav; Internet Can't Stop Talking |

Orry has shared a new photo on social media, and it has left the internet talking. Unlike his usual signature pose, the influencer is seen posing rather awkwardly in the picture, leaving fans wondering what changed. Reacting to the viral photo, a user commented, "I've only seen Orry breaking his iconic character in front of Salman Khan and Elvish Yadav."

Orry posted the picture with Elvish Yadav on Instagram and captioned it, "Senior & junior bank account manager #LaughterChefs." Interestingly, instead of striking his trademark pose with a hand placed on the other person's chest, Orry kept it simple, prompting fans to flood the comments section with curious reactions.

One user asked, "Hand on chest pose is missing. Did @elvish_yadav say no?" Another wrote, "Orry where is your signature pose." A surprised fan also commented, "Orry brother aapne itni simple se photo kese leli itna simple pose."

In the latest episode of Laughter Chefs 3, Orry made a special guest appearance alongside Elvish Yadav. The duo joined the celebrity contestants for a fun-filled cooking challenge, with Orry bringing his trademark humour and quirky antics to the kitchen. Their camaraderie and comic exchanges added to the entertainment, making their segment one of the highlights of the episode.

Although the makers have not revealed the winner, Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav and Isha Malviya, and Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are widely considered among the strongest contenders based on their consistent performances and popularity throughout the season. However, the winner has reportedly already been decided during the finale shoot, with the official result set to be announced only during the grand finale telecast.

Laughter Chefs 3 is now approaching its final phase, with the semi-finale expected to air on July 18–19, 2026, followed by the grand finale on July 25–26, 2026. While Colors TV is yet to officially announce the telecast dates, the finale has already been filmed, and the winner is expected to be revealed during the final weekend before the show concludes its run.