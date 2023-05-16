Tamil Nadu: ED raids Ponniyin Selvan producers' LYCA Productions office in Chennai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids on the office of LYCA Productions in Chennai.

LYCA Productions is the production house which bankrolled Mani Ratnam's recent magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

According to a report in Asianet, the ED conducted surprise raids at eight properties in Chennai owned by LYCA Productions. The raids are reportedly being carried out on the basis of a complaint accusing the production house of illegal money transfer.

The production house is yet to issue an official statement on the raids and accusations. More details are awaited on the raids.

About LYCA Productions

LYCA Productions is a leading film production and distribution house in Tamil Nadu. It has produced some of the biggest films of Tamil cinema, including Rajinikanth's '2.0' and Mani Ratnam's recent 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' and 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'.

LYCA Productions had joined hands with Rajinikanth for the 2020 film 'Darbar' as well, and now, the production house is bankrolling 'Lal Salaam', a film helmed by the superstar's daughter.

In the Hindi film scheme, LYCA Productions produced Janhvi Kapoor's 'Good Luck Jerry' (2022) and Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' (2022).