 Tamil Nadu: ED raids Ponniyin Selvan producers' LYCA Productions office in Chennai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTamil Nadu: ED raids Ponniyin Selvan producers' LYCA Productions office in Chennai

Tamil Nadu: ED raids Ponniyin Selvan producers' LYCA Productions office in Chennai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids on the office of LYCA Productions in Chennai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids on the office of LYCA Productions in Chennai.

LYCA Productions is the production house which bankrolled Mani Ratnam's recent magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

According to a report in Asianet, the ED conducted surprise raids at eight properties in Chennai owned by LYCA Productions. The raids are reportedly being carried out on the basis of a complaint accusing the production house of illegal money transfer.

The production house is yet to issue an official statement on the raids and accusations. More details are awaited on the raids.

Read Also
Unseen BTS photos from Ponniyin Selvan sets
article-image

About LYCA Productions

LYCA Productions is a leading film production and distribution house in Tamil Nadu. It has produced some of the biggest films of Tamil cinema, including Rajinikanth's '2.0' and Mani Ratnam's recent 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' and 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'.

LYCA Productions had joined hands with Rajinikanth for the 2020 film 'Darbar' as well, and now, the production house is bankrolling 'Lal Salaam', a film helmed by the superstar's daughter.

In the Hindi film scheme, LYCA Productions produced Janhvi Kapoor's 'Good Luck Jerry' (2022) and Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' (2022).

Read Also
Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Collection: Film surpasses the ₹200 crore mark worldwide
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: ED raids Ponniyin Selvan producers' LYCA Productions office in Chennai

Tamil Nadu: ED raids Ponniyin Selvan producers' LYCA Productions office in Chennai

'Parineeti Chopra is moony-eyed around Raghav Chadha, he is so gentle': Wedding planner opens up...

'Parineeti Chopra is moony-eyed around Raghav Chadha, he is so gentle': Wedding planner opens up...

Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt strikes cutesy poses with Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne in Seoul

Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt strikes cutesy poses with Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne in Seoul

Mumbai Police to take action against Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma for riding pillion without...

Mumbai Police to take action against Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma for riding pillion without...

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marital bliss in 10 pictures

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marital bliss in 10 pictures