BP Singh Funeral: Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava & Entire CID Cast Bid An Emotional Goodbye - VIDEO | Instagram/X

The funeral and last rites of veteran filmmaker and CID creator BP Singh were held on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Members of the CID cast and several television actors gathered to pay their last respects to the late filmmaker. Many were seen overcome with emotion as they bid a heartfelt farewell to the veteran producer.

BP Singh’s Last Rites

Shivaji Satam Pays His Last Respects

Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman in CID, was present at BP Singh’s last rites. He paid his respects by placing a flower garland on the filmmaker’s mortal remains.

Dayanand Shetty Shoulders the Bier

Dayanand Shetty, who portrayed Senior Inspector Daya in CID, was seen shouldering BP Singh’s bier. The actor appeared emotional as he bid farewell to the filmmaker who played a significant role in the show’s journey.

K. K. Goswami Pays His Respects

K. K. Goswami, the actor known for his short stature who appeared as Dhenchu in CID, was also present at the funeral to bid an emotional farewell to the veteran producer.

Hrishikesh Pandey Attends the Funeral

Hrishikesh Pandey, who played Senior Inspector Sachin in CID, was among those who attended the funeral to pay his last respects to BP Singh.

Ashvini Kalsekar Remembers BP Singh’s Contribution

Ashvini Kalsekar, who was also present at the funeral, recalled how BP Singh contributed to her growth as an actor. Remembering his guidance, she said, “CID ke 13th episode se main unke saath judi... Unhone mujhe sab sikhaya... acting sikhayi, dialogue bolna sikhaya, gun pakadna sikhaya, daudna sikhaya, chalna sikhaya in real sense.”

Aditya Srivastava Performs the Last Rites

CID actor Aditya Srivastava was also seen performing the last rites of BP Singh as members of the cast came together to bid farewell to the filmmaker.

Shraddha Musale Pays Her Last Respects

Shraddha Musale, who played Dr Tarika in CID, was also present at the funeral to pay her last respects to the veteran producer.

Veteran filmmaker and CID creator BP Singh died on October 27, 2026, at the age of 77 after suffering a massive heart attack. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed that Singh was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai but had already passed away.