BoycottNirma: Akshay Kumar lands in controversy, gets slammed on social media for mocking Maratha warriors

In an advertisement for Nirma washing powder, Akshay Kumar can be seen as a king and arrives with his army in a palace. After entering the palace the actor says, "Maharaj aur uski sena dushman ko dhona jaanti hai, aur apne kapde bhi. (The king knew to beat up the enemies and also wash their clothes)". As a woman points out their dirty clothes, they are then seen washing the clothes with the product.

The advertisement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which #BoycottNirma started trending on Twitter.

Here's what Twitterati is saying: