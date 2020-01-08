'Better than being a fence sitter': Milind Deora backs Deepika Padukone for visiting JNU, Akshay Kumar for raising ABVP flag

On Tuesday, after Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), senior Congress leader Milind Deora came in support of the Bollywood actor and said that the actress does not owe an explanation for her visit.
He further said that neither did Akshay Kumar, who had reportedly waved an ABVP flag in 2018, owed any explanation. Deora added that entertainers are entitled to their opinion, but also said that it was better to be choose a side rather than being a fence sitter.
"@deepikapadukone doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for her decision to visit #JNU. Neither does @akshaykumar for waving an ABVP flag. Entertainers, like the rest of us, are entitled to their opinions & are free to choose sides. Better than being a fence sitter any day!," Deora tweeted.
The actor reached the university campus at around 7.40 pm and attended a public meeting, called by JNU Teacher's Association and JNUSU in response to Sunday's attack on students and teachers by a masked mob armed with sticks and rods. Deepika stood as former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar was raising azaadi slogans and left by the time current president Aishe Ghosh started speaking.
The actor's decision to not address the crowd prompted Ghosh to comment, "when you are in a position, you should speak up". "There are many people in Bollywood who do not put forth their views when they are not be aired. They are considered role models. I appeal to them: Make inspiring films after something has happened but when you are in that position, also talk about the story that is currently happening," she said.
(Inputs from PTI)
