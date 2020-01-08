'Better than being a fence sitter': Milind Deora backs Deepika Padukone for visiting JNU, Akshay Kumar for raising ABVP flag

On Tuesday, after Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), senior Congress leader Milind Deora came in support of the Bollywood actor and said that the actress does not owe an explanation for her visit.

He further said that neither did Akshay Kumar, who had reportedly waved an ABVP flag in 2018, owed any explanation. Deora added that entertainers are entitled to their opinion, but also said that it was better to be choose a side rather than being a fence sitter.

"@deepikapadukone doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for her decision to visit #JNU. Neither does @akshaykumar for waving an ABVP flag. Entertainers, like the rest of us, are entitled to their opinions & are free to choose sides. Better than being a fence sitter any day!," Deora tweeted.