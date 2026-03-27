'Box Office Records Tod Ke Ghusega...': Karan Johar Says Dhurandhar 2 Is More Than 'Deep Rooted Patriotism'; Hails Aditya Dhar's Director & Ranveer Singh's Acting

Karan Johar Says Dhurandhar 2 Is More Than 'Deep Rooted Patriotism'; Hails Aditya Dhar's Director & Ranveer Singh's Acting |

Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, analysing how Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat resonated with the audience and how the film goes beyond rooted patriotism. Karan wrote, "The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that."

He described Jaskirat's backstory as "heart wrenching" and highlighted the sacrifices Ranveer's character made for the motherland. Praising the director’s attention to detail, Karan wrote, "The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonis, the impeccable craft, the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR."

He further called Dhar an astounding and outstanding filmmaker, noting that with Dhurandhar 2, Aditya not only raised the mainstream bar but created a unique one. He wrote, "Yeh naya director hai!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!! Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hua yaar?!"

Karan also praised Ranveer’s performance, calling Dhurandhar 2 the best work of his career and referring to him as the "True Dhurandhar Movie Star."

Towards the end of his note, Karan expressed gratitude for being part of Dhurandhar, writing, "I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s, and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business, today I am a part of the fraternity and Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has grossed Rs. 715.72 crore in just nine days. On Day 9 alone, the film earned Rs. 41.55 crore (early trends), taking its total net box office collection to Rs. 854.99 crore. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 hits Rs. 1079.32 crore at the worldwide box office.