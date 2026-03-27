Aamir Khan Not Approached For Ajit Doval Role In Dhurandhar 2, Source Calls Rumours 'Untrue & Baseless'

Was Aamir Khan Approached for Dhurandhar 2 |

Dhurandhar 2 has been making headlines ever since its theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Amid various casting rumors, one claim suggested that Aamir Khan was offered the role of Ajay Sanyal in the film. However, reports that casting director Mukesh Chhabra approached Aamir have now been debunked.

A source close to the actor told Instant Bollywood, "The news of Aamir Khan being approached for Ajit Doval’s character in Dhurandhar or Aamir reaching out to casting director Mukesh Chhabra is absolutely untrue and baseless." The source added that no such discussion ever took place between Aamir and Aditya Dhar's team or the casting director.

The clarification comes after widespread speculation about Aamir being offered several roles in Dhurandhar 2. According to claims on a Reddit thread, Aamir was supposedly offered a role in the film but proposed an alternative idea: doing a biopic on Ajit Doval. When he reportedly suggested this to Aditya Dhar, the director chose to prioritize Dhurandhar 2 rather than pursue the biopic.

Rumors also claimed that Aamir showed interest in Rehman Dakait's character, but wanted the role to be toned down politically. Aditya Dhar reportedly did not agree to the proposed changes, and as a result, Aamir never joined the project. These speculations, however, have now been confirmed as baseless, with sources revealing that no such discussions or proposals ever occurred.

After being trolled for saying that he has not watched Dhurandhar 2, Aamir addressed the same to Variety India. He said, "The strange thing about me is that I don't watch films. I'm a reader. I read." The actor further added, "So a lot of people, when they have free time, watch content, which is either a show or a film. I like to read it." He further called himself a reader and said that the only films he has watched back to back are balck and white films.