Border 2 OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Diljit Dosanjh's Patriotic Film

Border 2 OTT Release Date |

The patriotic film Border 2 has won the hearts of audiences and critics alike during its theatrical run. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie serves as a sequel to the 1997 classic Border and offers an emotional journey for longtime fans. Viewers have praised the film for its powerful portrayal of the bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism of soldiers. The performances of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty have also received widespread appreciation. If you have missed watching the film in theatres, there’s good news: it is set to premiere online in March 2026. Read on to find out its streaming details, storyline, cast roles, and more.

Border 2: OTT streaming details

According to Binged, Border 2 is set to release on Netflix starting from March 20, 2026. The film is based on themes of intense patriotism, military bravery, and the 1971 Indo-Pak war’s multi-front battles. The screenplay of the film is done by Sumit Arora and Anurag Singh.

Border 2 project marked the 27th anniversary of the original film

Border 2 was theatrically released on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. The film became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 and the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. The project of Border 2 was officially announced on June 13, 2024, and it marked the 27th anniversary of the original film.

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What is Border 2 all about?

Border 2 is set in the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and narrates the story of Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, a commanding officer who leads a team to defend the country when Pakistan launched Operation Chengiz Khan against India. What happens when the Indian soldiers get outnumbered? Will they be able to retaliate? Unlike the first film, which focused on one battle, the second part of the film covers multiple fronts, including the Army, Navy, and the Air Force.

Border 2 FAQs:

When and where to watch Border 2?

The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from March 20, 2026.

Is Border 2 a sequel to the 1997 film Border?

Yes, Border 2 is considered a sequel to the 1997 classic Border, but it tells a new story set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Who directed Border 2?

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, known for directing several popular Hindi and Punjabi films.