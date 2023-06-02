Boney Kapoor remembers wife Sridevi on 27th wedding anniversary, shares throwback photo

Producer Boney Kapoor, on Friday, remembered his wife and late actress Sridevi on the occasion of their 27th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Boney shared a throwback picture and captioned it, "1996 2nd June we got married in Shirdi, today we complete 27yrs."

In the picture, the couple could be seen posing in a boat.

Soon after the veteran filmmaker dropped the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"She's always with you," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "She s always with u sir." A user commented, "Really she was God gifted."

Sridevi's death

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Boney Kapoor's upcoming project

Boney, on the other hand, was recently seen in the romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

His next production is Ajay Devgn's sports biopic film 'Maidaan' in which Ajay will be essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 23.