Bollywood star Ajay Devgn spills the beans on his digital acting debut Rudra The Edge of Darkness

The cast and makers of Rudra The Edge of Darkness held a press meet on February 14. Present at the event were actors Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, director Rajesh Mapuskar and Sameer Nair (CEO, Applause Entertainment. It will begin streaming from March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. Rudra The Edge of Darkness is an Indian adaptation of the BBC show Luther.

This web series is Ajay’s digital acting debut, and he is excited to be a part of it. “The way the times are changing, the way technology is also changing; in future also there will be a lot of firsts. It is great. My job is to entertain people; it doesn’t matter where. I love the big screen, and now I am watching a lot of OTT in my personal time. I love it, and I’ve realised that the platform has multiplied, and because of the pandemic, it has grown a lot. There is so much scope and so many new things to do. I’ve had a great time doing this show and made a lot of friends. It has a lovely cast and director,” he says.

There is a lot of buzz as Luther has been an international favourite. We quiz Ajay if his show will be on par with it. “I don’t know if it will be on par or not. This show is about different kinds of action; there is a lot of drama and thrill. The action in the script, the twists and turns make this show very interesting. I hope it is better than the original,” he shares.

Certain dialogues of Rudra The Edge of Darkness have already intrigued fans. Especially the one where Rudra talks about how police officers don’t have a criminal mind. “I have said that in the show as it’s been written. Rudra has a mind of a criminal, and when you set out to solve complicated cases, you have to think like a criminal to solve it. That is what we are trying to say through this dialogue. In real life, what a cop has to be like, he will know it better,” he shares.

Ajay is gung ho about the web series. “The best part is that good work is happening and with good people. I am the kind of person who enjoys his work. Here I wanted to stay. It is the best thing that has happened to me,” he states.

The actor also spoke about what he feels is a challenge. “Every day is a challenge. Even after working for 30 years, maybe people don’t see it, but before every shot, you’re nervous. It may be a simple shot, but you keep feeling if you’d be able to pull it off. That’s a good feeling which keeps you on your toes,” he explains.

According to Ajay, stars were always keen to work in the digital space. “We were always open to OTT shows. This also started before the pandemic, by the way. Everyone’s open to OTT; it’s just that you wait for the right subject. When you’re offered that, everyone’s ready to do it,” he avers.

On a parting note, the actor who has played a cop numerous times reveals that he would love to play a supervillain. “I need to get a good script. I am keen to play a supervillain,” he concludes.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:00 AM IST