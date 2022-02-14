Watch: Disney+ Hotstar unveils an exciting new trailer of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness’

A throbbing investigation of criminal masterminds and a grey hero living in the dark to discover the truth - the race to the finale is crucial. With an even darker, suspense-packed visual, Disney+ Hotstar today unveiled the second trailer for the most-awaited Hotstar Specials crime thriller, ‘Rudra- The Edge Of Darkness’ at an event in Mumbai.

Building curiosity, the trailer opens with a terrific dialogue by Ajay Devgn, “Jo andharo mein chupta hai, main usse wahi milta hu.” As he further introduces himself as ACP Rudra Veer, we get to see a glimpse of him solving the most mysterious crimes in the most unconventional ways.

Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, this riveting psychological crime drama is celebrated actor Ajay Devgn’s digital series debut, where he will be donning the avatar of a cop never seen before.

Bollywood Superstar, Ajay Devgn, said, “My character in Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness is possibly the greyest character you may have never witnessed before. This has been both challenging and inspiring for me, and I am elated to share the magic of Rudra with my fans across the world. I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards the making of it."

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series has been shot at the most iconic locales of Mumbai. It also features a stellar cast including Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 01:44 PM IST