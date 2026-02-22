Bollywood Legend Jitendra Kapoor Receives Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Award; Thane To Get Maharashtra's Largest Govt Hospital With 900 Beds

In a grand ceremony celebrating art and public service, Bollywood legend Jitendra Kapoor was conferred with the prestigious Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Lifetime Achievement Award. |

​Thane: In a grand ceremony celebrating art and public service, Bollywood legend Jitendra Kapoor was conferred with the prestigious Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Lifetime Achievement Award. The event, titled ‘Sur Aani Taal’ (Melody and Rhythm), was organized by the Swatantryaveer Seva Pratishthan at the Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium to mark the birthday celebrations of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

​State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar graced the occasion as the chief guest, alongside other prominent dignitaries.

​A Nostalgic Tribute to Thane’s Growth

​Accepting the honor, a moved Jitendra Kapoor reminisced about his long association with the city. "I remember visiting Thane fifteen years ago when much of this landscape was covered in forest," the veteran actor remarked. "Today, seeing the rapid urban transformation and progressive development is truly remarkable. I am deeply grateful for this recognition in a city that holds such a dynamic spirit."

​Thane to House Maharashtra’s Largest Public Hospital

​On the sidelines of the event, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar shared a landmark update regarding the city's healthcare infrastructure. He confirmed that the reconstructed Thane Civil Hospital set to be the largest facility under the State Health Department is nearing completion.

​Capacity: 900 beds (featuring specialized wings for maternity, cardiology, and oncology).

​Status: Pending final administrative approvals, which are expected within days.

​Timeline: The hospital is slated for a grand inauguration by CM Eknath Shinde within the next 3 to 4 months.

​"Our goal was to gift this facility to the city on the Chief Minister's birthday, but we are ensuring every technical detail is perfect before opening. As they say, 'Der aaye durust aaye' (Better late than never)," Abitkar stated.

​Strict Stance on Badlapur Incident

​Addressing recent concerns regarding the "Badlapur Case," the Health Minister took a firm tone, emphasizing accountability within the medical and administrative sectors.

​"I have directed the Director of Health Services to conduct a thorough investigation based on the facts. We are coordinating with the police, and a primary report is expected within 2 to 3 days," Abitkar said.

​He further warned that any officials or outsourced agencies found negligent would face stringent action, including potential blacklisting, asserting that the state will maintain a "zero-tolerance" policy toward such grave incidents.

