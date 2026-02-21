Bollywood Actor Salman Khan’s Brother-In-law Aayush Sharma Receives Threatening Email Allegedly From Sweden

File photo of Aayush Sharma with Salman Khan | ANI

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan, has allegedly received a threatening email from an unidentified individual, sources said.

According to sources, Sharma received the email a few days ago, in which the sender claimed to be associated with the Bishnoi gang and demanded crores of rupees. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the email had been sent via Proton Mail, an encrypted email service.

Sources further revealed that initial technical analysis suggests the email appears to have originated from Sweden. In this regard, detailed information has been sought from the concerned authorities in Sweden for further verification and investigation.

Also Watch:

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded the statement of Sharma’s manager as part of the inquiry. As of now, no FIR has been registered in the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/