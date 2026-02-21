 Bollywood Actor Salman Khan’s Brother-In-law Aayush Sharma Receives Threatening Email Allegedly From Sweden
Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma allegedly received a threatening email from a sender claiming links to the Bishnoi gang and demanding crores, sources said. The email was sent via Proton Mail and is suspected to have originated from Sweden. Mumbai Crime Branch has begun inquiries.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 12:45 AM IST
article-image
File photo of Aayush Sharma with Salman Khan | ANI

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan, has allegedly received a threatening email from an unidentified individual, sources said.

According to sources, Sharma received the email a few days ago, in which the sender claimed to be associated with the Bishnoi gang and demanded crores of rupees. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the email had been sent via Proton Mail, an encrypted email service.

Sources further revealed that initial technical analysis suggests the email appears to have originated from Sweden. In this regard, detailed information has been sought from the concerned authorities in Sweden for further verification and investigation.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded the statement of Sharma’s manager as part of the inquiry. As of now, no FIR has been registered in the matter.

