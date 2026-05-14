'Blown Out Of Proportion': Britney Spears' Team Reacts After Singer Allegedly 'Barks, Screams & Walks With A Knife' Inside LA Restaurant

Britney Spears' Team Reacts After Singer Allegedly 'Barks, Screams & Walks With A Knife' Inside LA Restaurant |

Britney Spears sparked concern after she was reportedly seen creating a scene at a restaurant in Los Angeles. According to a source quoted by TMZ, the singer was allegedly "raising her voice, screaming, and even barking at times." The entire situation involving Britney having a conversation with a man and a woman at a restaurant in Sherman Oaks was described as "chaotic."

As per reports, a restaurant patron claimed that Britney even walked past their table while holding a knife in her hand. This reportedly created panic among some guests, who feared she could accidentally hurt someone. However, it is believed that Britney may have unintentionally continued holding the knife after using it while eating.

I am having dinner next to Britney Spears right now and it’s a WILD experience. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 14, 2026

The outlet further claimed that the singer also "lit a cigarette" inside the restaurant, prompting staff members to intervene. According to reports, Britney was repeatedly telling the man accompanying her, "I love you." A source also alleged, "The man she was with were feeding each other." However, it remains unclear whether the interaction was playful or intentional.

TMZ also obtained photos of the menu placed at Britney’s table, which appeared crumpled and messy. One guest reportedly described the condition under the table by saying it looked like a "toddler had been there." Reports further suggested that Britney was later escorted home by her security team.

Amid the ongoing claims, Britney's representative denied the allegations while speaking to US Weekly. The representative said, "This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard." The rep further clarified that the singer was merely discussing how her dog had been barking at neighbours. The representative also denied that Britney "did not put anyone in danger with a knife," adding that she was simply using it to cut her hamburger.

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Calling out the criticism surrounding the incident, Britney’s representative said, "This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous, and it needs to stop now."