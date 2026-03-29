Britney Spears Returns To Instagram After DUI Arrest, Shares Video With Son

Britney Spears | X

Los Angeles: Britney Spears has returned to Instagram following her Driving Under the Influence (DUI), impaired by alcohol and drugs, arrest earlier in March.

The singer took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post a video in which she can be seen dancing in front of a mirror with her 19-year-old son, Jayden.

Along with the clip, Britney also added a short note thanking her fans for their support and spoke about the importance of being with loved ones. She wrote, "Thank you guys for all your support... spending time with family and friends is such a blessing. Stay kind!!!"

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In the video, she can be heard saying, "I'm composed, I'm being very composed," while posing and enjoying the moment. Her son Jayden is also seen having fun and even trying a Michael Jackson-style move.

Soon after, Britney shared another post with a similar clip and repeated her message, once again asking people to "Stay kind."

According to PEOPLE, the pop singer was arrested on March 4 on suspicion of a DUI in Ventura, California. She was released early Thursday morning, March 5.

Her representative later spoke to PEOPLE about the incident, calling it "unfortunate" and stating that Britney will follow the law and take the right steps moving forward. The representative also shared that her family will be spending time with her and helping her during this phase.

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," her representative said.

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in the long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Spears shares two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, with her former husband, Kevin Federline.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)