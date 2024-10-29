Blitz OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Blitz OTT Release Date | Trailer

Blitz is a historical film starring Saoirse Ronan and Elliott Heffernan in the lead roles. It premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 9, 2024, and is set to release in theatres on November 1, 2024. After a theatrical release, the film will be released on OTT by the end of November.

When and where to watch Blitz?

The film is set to release on November 22, 2024. It will be available on Apple TV+.

Plot

The film is set against the drop of World War II and revolves around a 9-year-old boy named George, whose mother sends him to the countryside in the hope of keeping him safe. Things take a turn when he decides to meet his mother and embarks on a journey. He finds himself in trouble in the middle of the Blitz while his mother desperately searches for him.

All about Blitz

The cast of the film includes Elliott Heffernan as George, Saoirse Ronan as Rita, Benjamin Clementine as Ife, Harris Dickinson as Jack, Kathy Burke as Beryl, Paul Weller as Gerald, Erin Kellyman as Doris, Stephen Graham as Albert, Leigh Gill as Mickey Davies, and Joshua McGuire as Clive, among others.

The historical film is directed and written by Academy Award winner Steve McQueen. It is produced by Tim Bevan, Michael Schaefer, Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan, Eric Fellner, Steve McQueen, Anita Overland, and Adam Somner under Apple Studios, Lammas Park, Working Title Films, and New Regency.