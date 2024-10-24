Blink Twice OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

Blink Twice OTT Release Date | Trailer

Blink Twice is a psychological film starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum in the lead roles. It premiered on August 8, 2024, at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles, and later, the film was released in theatres on August 23, 2024. It is streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch Blink Twice?

The mystery thriller film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The psychological film is directed and written by Zoe Kravitz and E Feigenbaum.

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around a cocktail waitress named Frida who meets a tech billionaire, Slater King at his fundraising gala. Everything goes well at the party, and Slater invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island.

Frida accepts the invitation and goes to the island. She enjoys the beautiful island, late-night dance parties and becomes friendly with the people living there. Soon, Frida starts experiencing strange activities around her and discovers that the island holds many dark secrets behind its beauty. Will Frida be able to escape the island?

Cast and production of Blink Twice

The cast of the film includes Naomi Ackie as Frida, Channing Tatum as Slater King, Trew Mullen as Heather, Geena Davis as Stacy, Alia Shawkat as Jess, Kyle MacLachlan as Rich, Christian Slater as Vic, Simon Rex as Cody, Cris Costa as Stan, Adria Arjona as Sarah, and Levon Hawke as Lucas, among others.

It is produced by Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Persons, Zoe Kravitz, and Channing Tatum under Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, and Free Association. Chanda Dancy has composed the music.