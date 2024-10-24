 Blink Twice OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBlink Twice OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

Blink Twice OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

The psychological film is directed and written by Zoe Kravitz and E Feigenbaum

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Blink Twice OTT Release Date | Trailer

Blink Twice is a psychological film starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum in the lead roles. It premiered on August 8, 2024, at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles, and later, the film was released in theatres on August 23, 2024. It is streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch Blink Twice?

The mystery thriller film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The psychological film is directed and written by Zoe Kravitz and E Feigenbaum.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 To Be OUT SOON, Check Minimum Qualifying Marks
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 To Be OUT SOON, Check Minimum Qualifying Marks
From ₹12 Lakh Per Week In Bigg Boss 17 To ₹5 Lakh This Season, Is Salman Khan's ₹250 Crore Fees Reason Behind Slash In Payment To Contestants?
From ₹12 Lakh Per Week In Bigg Boss 17 To ₹5 Lakh This Season, Is Salman Khan's ₹250 Crore Fees Reason Behind Slash In Payment To Contestants?
RampMyCity Launches Accessibility Initiative in Mumbai, Making Public Spaces Wheelchair-Friendly
RampMyCity Launches Accessibility Initiative in Mumbai, Making Public Spaces Wheelchair-Friendly
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 To NOT Hit Theatres On December 6; Check Out New Release Date
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 To NOT Hit Theatres On December 6; Check Out New Release Date

The plot of the film revolves around a cocktail waitress named Frida who meets a tech billionaire, Slater King at his fundraising gala. Everything goes well at the party, and Slater invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island.

Frida accepts the invitation and goes to the island. She enjoys the beautiful island, late-night dance parties and becomes friendly with the people living there. Soon, Frida starts experiencing strange activities around her and discovers that the island holds many dark secrets behind its beauty. Will Frida be able to escape the island?

Read Also
Lubber Pandhu OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream
article-image

Cast and production of Blink Twice

The cast of the film includes Naomi Ackie as Frida, Channing Tatum as Slater King, Trew Mullen as Heather, Geena Davis as Stacy, Alia Shawkat as Jess, Kyle MacLachlan as Rich, Christian Slater as Vic, Simon Rex as Cody, Cris Costa as Stan, Adria Arjona as Sarah, and Levon Hawke as Lucas, among others.

It is produced by Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Persons, Zoe Kravitz, and Channing Tatum under Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, and Free Association. Chanda Dancy has composed the music.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meet Me Next Christmas OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Meet Me Next Christmas OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

From ₹12 Lakh Per Week In Bigg Boss 17 To ₹5 Lakh This Season, Is Salman Khan's ₹250 Crore...

From ₹12 Lakh Per Week In Bigg Boss 17 To ₹5 Lakh This Season, Is Salman Khan's ₹250 Crore...

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 To NOT Hit Theatres On December 6; Check Out New Release Date

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 To NOT Hit Theatres On December 6; Check Out New Release Date

Blink Twice OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

Blink Twice OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

Kriti Sanon Recalls Nupur Sanon Getting Treated 'Differently' By Relatives: 'It Angered Me, Found It...

Kriti Sanon Recalls Nupur Sanon Getting Treated 'Differently' By Relatives: 'It Angered Me, Found It...