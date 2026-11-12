Blind Game Review: Generously Use The Fast Forward Button For This Arjun Rampal, Priyamani 'Thriller' |

Title: Blind Game

Director: Sangeeth Sivan

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Priyamani

Where: Z5

Rating: 1 star

Blind Game is about a suspended cop Sikander Singh (Arjun Rampal) who is on the hunt for missing cash, and is a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam thriller 7th Day (2014). Rampal meets two youngsters in Manali, who are on the run from the “most dangerous criminal in Southeast Asia,” called David Walter Williams, and no one knows what he looks like. Which is similar to what one feels about the film, you won’t know what the story is or where the script is headed.

One fact that becomes abundantly clear once you’ve finished the first 20 minutes of this movie, is that the only way to get through it is by generously using the fast forward button. Its a movie where no one knows where they are supposed to be headed.

Actors Performances

Arjun Rampal seems half sleepy and bored during his scenes. Priyamani does whatever is in her capacity, shes a good actor, caught in a pointless movie. Akash Makhija, who felt deserves a best villain award for his standout role in the web series Raakh, would certainly not want to look at his acting in this movie ever again. None of the other cast members are really worth mentioning.

FPJ Verdict

Unless not already abundantly clear from above, skip it.