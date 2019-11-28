Blast from the past: Simi Garewal's amazing conversation with Jayalalithaa

Late Cheif Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa's video of her in a conversation with Simi Garewal has resurfaced on the internet and Twitterati can't stop talking about it.

The video that was shared by a Twitter user is from Simi Garewal's talk show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'.

In the video, Simi and Jayalalithaa are seen having a light hearted interview. Simi is seen asking Jayalalithaa about her crushes and the later is all smiles as she talks about her crushes, cricketer Nari Contractor and Shami Kapoor.

Here's the video: