Blast from the past: Simi Garewal's amazing conversation with Jayalalithaa

Late Cheif Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa's video of her in a conversation with Simi Garewal has resurfaced on the internet and Twitterati can't stop talking about it.
The video that was shared by a Twitter user is from Simi Garewal's talk show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'.
In the video, Simi and Jayalalithaa are seen having a light hearted interview. Simi is seen asking Jayalalithaa about her crushes and the later is all smiles as she talks about her crushes, cricketer Nari Contractor and Shami Kapoor.
Here's the video:
For people who don't know, Kagana Ranaut’s upcoming flick, ‘Thalaivi’ is based on the life of Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. The film traces Jayalalithaa’s journey from movies to films. However, ‘Thalaivi’ has run into trouble as the Madras High Court has granted late leader’s niece Deepa, the permission to sue the makers of the film.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)