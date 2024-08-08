Blake Lively Re-Wears Versace Outfit & Reveals The Reason Is Her Underwear; Watch Video

Blake Lively | Instagram

Blake Lively snapped at the streets of New York City. She donned a pink top, blue jeans, and a Versace pink underwear band and high heels. Many pictures and videos of her outfit went viral on the internet as she ended up re-wearing a Versace outfit twice because she wore the underwear in the wrong way.

A day before she wore the same outfit, but unknowingly wore her underwear inside out. In a viral video, the actress met her fans outside a restaurant and she was spotted explaining why she wore the same outfit for the day. The only change anyone could notice in her outfit was the pink strap changing to black.

In the video, shared by Entertainment Tonight, she shared, "I wore this yesterday but I wore my underwear inside out. I wore it wrong and can't do that to Versace so this is round two of the outfit. It's too good and disrespectful to them. They're black inside out and I was in a hurry."

Blake Lively had the premiere of her latest film It Ends With US. She turned head making a grand entrance with her actor-husband Ryan Reynolds. The actress wore Britney Spears' 2002 vintage Versace dress which she wore during her show in Milan, Italy. The outfit is a one-shoulder dress with a halter neckline cut-out. It had multicolour hues yellow, blue, pink, green, peach and lavender, and a shimmery sequin style which flaunts the perfect figure.

It Ends With Us premiered at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Tuesday, (August 6) in New York City. The movie is based on the romance novel by Colleen Hoover. It stars Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Justin Baldoni, and produced by Columbia Pictures, and Wayfarer Studios.