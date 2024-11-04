 Black OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The science-fiction film is directed and written by KG Balasubramani

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Black is a science fiction film starring Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. It is based on James Ward Byrkit's film Coherence. Black was released in theatres on October 11, 2024, and it received positive response from the audiences and critics. It is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Black on OTT?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Black is a science fiction film which is is directed and written by KG Balasubramani.

Plot

The film is set in 1964 and follows a couple who decides to move into their new home. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when they begin to experience supernatural occurrences. When they seek help, they discover that no one else lives in the area because they are the first tenants to occupy the premium villas. Will they be able to save themselves?

Cast and production of Black

The cast of the film includes Jiiva as Vasanth, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Aaranya Vasanth, Raja Rudrakodi as Ganesh, Vivek Prasanna as Monhar, Sam as Vasanth's friend, Yog Japee as Inspector Sivaraj, Sindhoori as Lalitha, Swayam Siddha as Prabha, and Dharma Raj Ganesh as a Villa Manager, among others.

It is produced by SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu, Thanga Prabaharan R, and P Gopinath under Potential Studios LLP. Gokul Benoy has done the cinematography and Philomin Raj has done the editing of the film. Sam CS has composed the music.

