Binge watch: From documentary on Michael Schumacher to Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar... here's what's hot on OTT

Title: Nightbooks

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

If you love scary ‘wicked witch’ stories that give you goosebumps especially at night, this horror fairy tale is for you. Alex, horror story fan, must tell a spine-tingling tale every night or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch's magical apartment forever. Conjuring up stories in his churning mind is a feat plus he needs to rack his brains on how to escape. Does he manage to do that? Or is he locked up forever in a ‘never to come out’ apartment?

Title: Tughlaq Durbar

Platform: Netflix

Language: Tamil

This film is about two men belonging to different stratas of the society — Singam (a thondan or a worker) played by Vijay Sethupathi, and Rayappan (thalaivar or leader) essayed by Parthiban — being pitted against each other. There are several funny twists and turns. You will marvel at the wisecracks that are witty, yet hard-hitting.

Title: Schumacher

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

In 201, racing icon Michael Schumacher's life changed after an horrific skiing accident, which left him in a medically-induced coma for months. So, how is the racing legend doing now? He hasn't been seen in the public since his accident, and his family has been silent about Schumacher. Giving a glimpse into the Formula One icon's defiant spirit, is this new, insightful documentary. Must watch!

Title: LuLaRich

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

This interesting show traces the rise and fall of a women’s clothing brand. It shows how the multilevel marketing strategies took the brand to new heights and then plummeted to zero level. It looks at corporate greed and how two founders try to challenge the markets to doom their own company. Extremely detailed with a lot of interviews thrown in, this docu-series spotlight the company’s un-stemmed ambition, which finally leads to its downfall. The narrative is powerful and keeps you hooked till the end.

Title: Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?

Platform: Zee5

Language: Hindi

This film is inspired by a meme that went viral a few years ago when somebody wrote 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?’ on a Rs 10 note. The film takes off from there. Surbhi Jyoti and singer and actor Jassie Gill headline this comic fare. It is a rather basic laugh-a-thon, good for a one time watch.

Title: Potluck

Platform: SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

This is a fun family , bringing in a much-needed break from the regular thrillers, politics and other genres popular on the OTT. It’s simply depicted, yet entertaining. The drama takes a closer look at the ever-changing Indian family diaspora through the much-liked Shastri family. How they react, especially during crisis, is quite interesting – indeed, there is not a single moment of boredom. Must watch!

Title: Nailed It! Season 6

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a cash prize. It's a part reality contest, part hot mess. The amateur bakers have to challenge themselves despite facing many failures. Can they do it? Many fail, yet the ones who surpass their weaknesses and look at failure in the eyes, can make history. Interesting!

