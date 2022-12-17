Binge On: Physics Wallah, Ananta – The Eternal, Half Pants Full Pants, and more THESE are the best OTT releases

A still from Half Pants Full Pants |

Title: Physics Wallah

Director: Abhishek Dhandharia

Cast: Shreedhar Dubey, Radha Bhatt, and others

Platform: Amazon miniTV

Language: Hindi

This one is special. It is based on the true story of Alakh Pandey, the Founder and CEO of EdTech unicorn Physics Wallah. He not only revolutionised online education, but he faced a lot of hardships while working towards his dream. A must-watch for it is truly inspiring.

Title: Ananta – The Eternal

Director: Abhinandan Dutta

Cast: Anindya Pulak Banerjee, Ritwick Chakraborty, and Sohini Sarkar

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Bengali

A middle-aged lonely man, Suvo, who meets Mistu, a school teacher every day and finds solace in this activity. They do not speak to each other at all. Things take a turn when he does not see her one day. Has she disappeared? At what lengths will he go to find her? Highly recommended.

Title: Half Pants Full Pants

Director: V. K. Prakash

Cast: Ashish Vidyarthi, Sonali Kulkarni, Ashwanth Ashok Kumar

Platform: Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A young boy ‘Dabba’ resides with his mother and father in a railway colony. Despite his background, he hopes to make it big in life. The problem is that he has too many interests! His father constantly brings him back to reality from a fanciful life. This one boasts of excellent performances.

Title: Karagar 2

Director: Syed Ahmed Shawki

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Intekhab Dinar

Platform: Hoichoi

Language: Bengali

A mysterious prisoner who appears in Cell no. 145 at the Akashnagar Central Jail. The catch? It was shut for more than five decades. Who is he and what are his secrets? Watch this one for nail-biting suspense and a watertight storyline.

Title: The Pact ( Season 2)

Director: Nicole Volavka

Cast: Rakie Ayola, Jordan Wilks, and others

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Language: English

A social worker Christine and her family are trying to move on from the tragic demise of a loved one. But their loyalties are tested when they’re confronted by a stranger, Connor, who arrives in town, claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined.