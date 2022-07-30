Binge On: From Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 19(1) (A) to the shocking docu-series The Most Hated Man On the Internet and more, THESE are the best OTT releases

A still from 19(1) (A)

Title: 19(1) (A)

Director: Indhu V.S.

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, and others

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

The title of this film is the same as the Indian Constitution’s article, which guarantees the right to the freedom of expression. When a human rights activist visits a photocopy shop but leaves his manuscript there, things begin to unravel for a girl who leads a routine life till that moment.

Title: Masaba Masaba Season 2

Director: Sonam Nair

Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: English and Hindi

After winning hearts with the first season, the show’s second season is back. The mother-daughter duo break all barriers to listen to their hearts’ calling, which leads them towards success and happiness.

Title: The Most Hated Man On the Internet

Director: Rob Miller

Cast: Charlotte Laws, Kayla Laws and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

A mother stands up bravely against Hunter Moore after nude photos of her daughter are hacked and posted on his website. This shocking documentary is an eye-opener and a must-watch.

Title: Vattam

Director: Kamalakannan

Cast: Sibi Sathyaraj, Athulya Ravi, and Andrea Jeremiah

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Tamil

A girl is searching for the man she loves while travelling to a city to sell a necklace he stole. A thief offers to help her but ends up falling in love with her. What happens next is the basis of this engaging film.

Title: Paper Girls

Directors: Mairzee Almas, Georgi Banks-Davies, Destiny Ekaragha, and Karen Gaviola

Cast: Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, Fina Strazza

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Right after Halloween night in 1988, four 12-year-old girls suddenly realise that they have to travel in time to save the world. What happens next forms the crux of this fun and engaging web series.

Title: Shikaaru

Director: Hari Kolagani

Cast: Sai Dhanshika, Abhinav Medisetty, Tej Kurapati and others

Platform: aha

Language: Telugu

A bored wife of a cop has an affair with a young man in her husband’s absence. However, soon the husband, along with his family members, arrives at home. Will she be able to keep her dirty little secret, or will she get caught? Watch this comedy to find out!