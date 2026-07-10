Bigg Boss OTT 2's Palak Purswani Marries At Coimbatore's Isha Yoga Center; Munawar Faruqui, Yuvika Chaudhary & Others Congratulate

Palak Purswani Unveils Wedding Photos After Intimate Ceremony | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Palak Purswani has officially tied the knot with her boyfriend, marketing professional Rohan Khanna, at the serene Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on June 26. Days after their intimate wedding ceremony, the actress shared the first photos from their special day on social media.

Earlier, in April 2025, the couple got engaged after Rohan proposed to Palak at a picturesque location in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Palak Purswani Shares Wedding Photos

Sharing her wedding photos on Friday, July 10, in a joint post, Palak wrote, "Some love stories are written by destiny. Ours was chosen by Mahadev. From two souls…to one forever. 26.06.26." For her big day, the actress looked radiant in a stunning red bridal lehenga by Papa Don't Preach, complemented by traditional jewellery.

Check it out:

Celebs React

Soon after Palak shared the first photos from her wedding, several celebrities and friends from the entertainment industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. Comedian Munawar Faruqui wrote, "Bahot mubarak aap dono ko," Manisha Rani commented, "Congratulations."

Actress Akanksha Puri penned a heartfelt note that read, "Wowwwwwwww So, so happy for you, Palku. Wishing you both all the happiness in this worldLots of love to both of you. Stay blessed forever."

Yuvika Chaudhary, Kanika Mann, and several other celebrities also extended their warm wishes and showered the couple with love as fans continued to celebrate Palak and Rohan's new beginning.

Palak was previously in a relationship with actor Avinash Sachdev, who was also her co-contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The two began dating in 2019 and even got engaged, but they eventually called off the engagement after Palak accused him of cheating on her.