Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's Digital Reality Show To Stream On JioCinema; Check Date, Time & Contestants

Excitement is on for all reality TV fans! Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just has finally arrived, and it's going to be bigger and better than ever. This season, the show will be streaming exclusively, not on VOOT, but Jio Cinema. Here’s everything you need to know

WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 Anytime, Anywhere!. Thanks to JioCinema, you can now stream Bigg Boss OTT 2 in a jiffy. The grand premiere is scheduled for June 17 at 9 pm, and you can catch all the drama and excitement on the JioCinema app. Best of all, it's absolutely free!

SALMAN KHAN'S DIGITAL DEBUT

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT marks the digital debut of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Fans can't wait to see him bring his signature charm and wit to the show.

Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

STAR-STUDDED LINEUP

Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to deliver an entertaining mix of celebrities from the world of entertainment. Some of the confirmed contestants include:

Aaliya Siddiqui Akanksha Puri Falaq Naaz Anjali Arora Palak Pursvani Avinash Sachdev Jiya Shankar Puneet Superstar Cyrus Broacha Bebika Dhurve

NEW INTERESTING FEATURES

JioCinema has brought exciting fresh features in order to turn the latest season even more interactive. Viewers will have the power to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios. They can interact with the housemates, shape outcomes related to weekly ration, spot eliminations, and task decisions. It's an immersive experience that puts the audience in the driver's seat.

360-DEGREE ENTERTAINMENT

Get ready for a 360-degree entertainment experience with JioCinema. Along with multi-camera streaming, fans can toggle between different perspectives to catch all the action inside the Bigg Boss house. With over 1000 hours of live content, exclusive cuts, and round-the-clock updates, you won't miss a single moment of excitement.

SUNNY LEONE’S HOMECOMING

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sunny Leone will also be making a special appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2. While it's unclear whether she will be a contestant or co-host, Sunny expressed her excitement, calling it a "homecoming" for her. She promises to take the show to the next level, so fans are in for a treat!

THE BIGG BOSS OTT2 ANTHEM

Salman Khan and Raftaar have come together for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 anthem titled "Lagi Bagi." The catchy anthem showcases the power of the audience, emphasizing that this time, it's the janta who will have control over the game. Prepare yourself for a season filled with non-stop entertainment and unexpected twists.

DON'T MISS OUT!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to be an unmissable event for all reality TV enthusiasts. With Salman Khan as the host, an incredible lineup of contestants, and innovative interactive features, this season promises to be raw, unfiltered, and packed with drama. Tune in to JioCinema on June 17 at 9 pm and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Bigg Boss OTT 2