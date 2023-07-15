Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Not Salman, Krushna Abhishek Hosts The Episode With Humour

This Weekend Ka Vaar without Salman as Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 15, 2023 (Day 28) episode commences with Krushna Abhishek welcoming the audiences. You then get to see what's happening inside the house.

Falaq Expresses Frustration, Pooja Offers Comfort

Falaq vents her frustration about Bebika to Pooja Bhatt, who provides solace and support.

Pooja has a conversation with Jiya, expressing her willingness to resolve their previous altercation and assures Jiya that she has refrained from using foul language throughout their time in the house.

Pooja extends an invitation for a heart-to-heart talk whenever Jiya feels ready.

Avinash & Elvish's Argument

In the kitchen, as Elvish discusses Bebika's life in Dubai, Avinash overhears and initiates an argument.

Avinash becomes increasingly heated, while Elvish maintains a calm demeanour.

The housemates intervene to silence the two, but Elvish's comment of "Bewakoof Ka Baccha" provokes Avinash further.

Pooja & Jiya Resolve Their Differences

Pooja and Jiya decide to address their issues and have a conversation.

Pooja explains her words in the previous confrontation, and both of them reconcile, culminating in a heartfelt hug.

Jad Hadid's Thoughts On Jiya

Jad Hadid discusses his fondness for Jiya's mannerisms, eating habits, and overall personality.

He realizes that Jiya may be younger than him, estimating her age to be around 21 or 22 years old.