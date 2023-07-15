Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 14 LIVE Updates: Pooja Bhatt & Jiya Shankar's UGLY Fight, Guest Entries & More

Bigg Boss OTT July 14, 2023 episode commences with contestants waking up to an energetic song, prompting them to dance in the garden.

Abhi-Elvish's FUNNY Banter

Elvish Yadav gets delightful watching the housemates dance & enjoy themselves.

Abhishek Malhan jokes about the fun now that wildcard contestants are inside the house.

Abhishek and Elvish share banter, teasing Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, and Falaq Naaz saying it’s fun after wildcard entries arrived inside the house.

BB Announces GUEST Entry With A TWIST

Bigg Boss announces a task where guests will visit the house, and the housemates must ignore them.

Dipraj Jadhav tries to engage with the contestants, but they continue to ignore him.

Cleaning Duties & Disagreement

Manisha Rani cleans the fridge, prompting comments from Falaq, while Jiya refuses to help.

Pooja offers to clean the fridge, causing a disagreement between Manisha and Jiya.

Miss Malini's Visit

Miss Malini praises the contestants and offers advice during her visit to the house.

Bebika and Pooja discuss helping with fridge cleaning since Jiya refuses.

Terrace Cleaning & Arguments

Manisha asks Avinash, Falaq, and Jiya to clean the terrace, leading to arguments.

Abhishek supports Manisha's efforts to improve cleanliness, convincing Jad to assess the terrace.

Tensions & Emotional Moments:

Manisha argues with Abhishek, leading to her sitting alone in the garden, crying.

Jad consoles Manisha, and Abhi joins, clarifying that they did not fight but had a misunderstanding.

BC Aunty and RJ Malishka's Interactions

The housemates continue to act unaware of BC Aunty and RJ Malishka's presence, teasing them for a reaction. Both of them leave one after the other.

Pooja Bhatt's Late-Night Talk

Pooja expresses her grievances about Jiya's actions, discussing her preference to avoid engaging with Jiya due to perceiving her as fake. She adds that Jiya’s friendship changes every week and she only uses people.

Elvish makes a lighthearted joke about giving money to Avinash for coffee, unaware of the concept of sharing.

Guest Appearance & Pool Cleanup

Danny Pandit enters the house as a guest, attempting to initiate conversations with the housemates.

Once Danny leaves, the clothes and suitcase that were in the pool are removed, leading Jiya to label him as "stupid."

Bolo Rang Kesri Task

Bigg Boss rewards the housemates with premium ration supplies, bringing some cheer to the house.

The housemates participate in the Bolo Rang Kesri task, where the male contestants choose housemates who fit the descriptions of assigned heroes.

Task Results & Argument

Abhishek, assigned Akshay Kumar, selects Bebika as the villain, referring to her as a monster.

Jad, assigned Shah Rukh Khan, chooses Bebika as his romantic partner and dances with her.

Elvish, assigned Ajay Devgan, selects Avinash as two-faced, winning the task with the help of Manisha's persuasion.

After the task ends, Pooja engages in a heated argument with Jiya, with other housemates attempting to calm Pooja.

Pooja-Jiya’s Verbal Spats - Bebika’s Insult

Pooja tells Jiya to focus on her makeup and extensions, leading to a disagreement and heated conversation. She also calls Jiya a 'slow poison' and the argument continues. Falaq takes away Pooja and tries to calm her.

Abhishek questions the use of the word "extensions," deeming it inappropriate.

Bebika faces insults from Abhi when attempting to sit with him, Elvish, and Manisha, sparking an argument between Bebika and Jiya.

Manisha, Abhi, and Bebika share light-hearted banter, jokingly referring to other contestants as "Janta."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 14, 2023 episode ends with Avinash suggesting Falaq not to give importance to the comments made by others, indicating things said by Pooja.