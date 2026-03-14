Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Will Prajakta Shukre Be Eliminated In Week 9?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 9 elimination |

The weekend is here, and fans are eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated Bhaucha Dhakka episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 6. In Week 9, six contestants have been nominated, and voting has officially closed. With speculation running high, everyone is wondering who stands the highest chance of elimination, but could the elimination spoiler have already leaked?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Who Will Be Eliminated in Week 9?

The six nominated contestants for Week 9 are Prajakta Shukre, Tanvi Kolte, Deepali Sayed, Reva Kaurase, Anushri Mane, and Saket Pathak. One among them is set to be evicted this weekend, but the question on everyone’s mind is: who could it be? A Reddit user uploaded a spoiler thread titled “Eviction this week”, claiming, “Prajakta evicted from BB house.” While many fans believe the source to be credible, no official announcement has yet been made, and viewers will have to wait for the weekend episode to know for sure.

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Adding fuel to the speculation, another user shared a photo of a contestant wearing a black lehenga, leaving the Bigg Boss house with a suitcase in hand, suggesting that Prajakta might indeed be the one facing elimination. The Wikipedia page for Bigg Boss Marathi 6 also lists Prajakta as being eliminated on Day 63. Despite all these hints and spoilers, official confirmation is still pending, and fans are keeping their eyes glued to the show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Eliminated Contestants So Far

Radha Patil was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Sonali Raut was evicted in early February 2026, while Divya Shinde exited earlier in the season. Omkar Raut was evicted during a double eviction phase, and both Aayush Sanjeev and Karan Sonawane were evicted together in another double eviction. Sachin Kumavat was evicted in Week 6, Roshan Bhajankar was evicted in a Saturday episode, and Ruchita Jamdar was evicted in Week 8.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 new episodes air every day at 8 pm IST on Colors Marathi and is later also available on Jio Hotstar to stream